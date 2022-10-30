Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Stock Holdings Decreased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,937 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVTR. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the first quarter worth approximately $151,845,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantor in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,261,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Avantor by 20.6% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,112,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,183 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in Avantor by 23.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 5,619,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Avantor by 22.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,606,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,734 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Avantor from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.43.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $19.22 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $42.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). Avantor had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

