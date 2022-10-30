Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Avnet were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Avnet by 10.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,670,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,576,000 after acquiring an additional 427,011 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Avnet by 1,896.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 257,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,464,000 after acquiring an additional 244,878 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avnet by 14.7% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,885,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,517,000 after acquiring an additional 241,551 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 72.2% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 522,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,424,000 after buying an additional 219,184 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 6.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,841,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,486,000 after buying an additional 160,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Avnet news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 24,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $1,063,786.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,285.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AVT opened at $40.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.32. Avnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.45 and a 52-week high of $50.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Avnet in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.86.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

