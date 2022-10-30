Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Morgan Stanley

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.55% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.53.

AXTA opened at $23.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $20.66 and a 1 year high of $34.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.69.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 42.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 31.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,000.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

