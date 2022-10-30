Barclays Boosts Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $90.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $83.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 8.82% from the stock’s current price.

TXRH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stephens lowered their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $98.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $68.58 and a 1 year high of $100.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 1,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $128,046.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Texas Roadhouse news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 1,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $128,046.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 3,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $300,453.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,909,538.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,922 shares of company stock worth $1,739,455. 4.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 319.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

Featured Articles

