Barclays Increases Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target to $90.00

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $80.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.56.

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $76.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.39, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.23. Ares Management has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $90.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $609.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.07 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 14.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ares Management news, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 7,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $544,898.28. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 218,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,959,240.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ares Management news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 122,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $8,714,954.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 377,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,720,045.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 7,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $544,898.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 218,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,959,240.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,800,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,000 and sold 323,199 shares valued at $23,354,145. 47.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 48.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

