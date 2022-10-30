Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,853 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 540.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $133.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.69. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.87 and a 52 week high of $348.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of -41.61 and a beta of 2.18.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 51.22%. The firm had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. Bill.com’s revenue was up 155.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on BILL shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bill.com from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Bill.com from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bill.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.00.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,093,712.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,356,490.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bill.com news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 5,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $825,600.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,093,712.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,356,490.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,220 shares of company stock valued at $31,278,749. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

