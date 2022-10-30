Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $6,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter worth $99,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.2% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 15.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on BIO. TheStreet cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $680.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Down 8.0 %

BIO stock opened at $354.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 4.22. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $350.26 and a 1-year high of $798.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $440.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $490.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.02.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 67.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $680.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $278,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 98 shares in the company, valued at $52,626. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

