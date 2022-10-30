Biogen’s (BIIB) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Oppenheimer in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $300.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.53% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.66 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.31 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $17.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $19.15 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $183.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $238.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $221.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.36.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $284.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Biogen has a 12-month low of $187.16 and a 12-month high of $285.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.17.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Biogen will post 16.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 86,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,079,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 46,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,475,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

