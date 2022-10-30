BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOS) Short Interest Update

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the September 30th total of 1,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 49,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BioPlus Acquisition Stock Performance

BioPlus Acquisition stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. BioPlus Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $10.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.98.

Get BioPlus Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioPlus Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIOS. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioPlus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BioPlus Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $247,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of BioPlus Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $247,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioPlus Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BioPlus Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $356,000. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioPlus Acquisition Company Profile

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioPlus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioPlus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.