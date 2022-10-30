BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,694 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $6,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter worth $30,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter worth $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter valued at $207,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BJRI stock opened at $32.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.36. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $37.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.37. The firm has a market cap of $764.24 million, a P/E ratio of -162.94, a PEG ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 1.75.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush upped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

