Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,709 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BFAM. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,776,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,889,000 after purchasing an additional 508,602 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 265.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.0% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.4% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.2% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 53,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

BFAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $64.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.19 and a 1 year high of $171.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $490.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

