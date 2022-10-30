Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 75.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIPC. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 49.8% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 50.0% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 91.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 49.9% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 40.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

Brookfield Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $43.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion and a PE ratio of 30.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.60. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $37.54 and a 1 year high of $53.64.

Brookfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

