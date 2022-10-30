Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,826 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $5,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Bruker in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bruker in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Bruker by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bruker in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Bruker in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $61.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.91. Bruker Co. has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $87.22. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.19.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $588.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Bruker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

