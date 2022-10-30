C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Stock Holdings Lifted by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 377.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 169.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $97.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.73. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.57 and a 52 week high of $121.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.74. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 53.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $3,347,420.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,384,292. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $174,351.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,022,604.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $3,347,420.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,384,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,215 shares of company stock worth $3,887,292. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHRW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $123.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.29.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.