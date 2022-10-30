Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 105,481 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 12,870 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,559,368 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $169,286,000 after purchasing an additional 143,182 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,284,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $166,294,000 after purchasing an additional 262,540 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,632,772 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $72,165,000 after purchasing an additional 367,345 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,806,019 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,289,000 after purchasing an additional 102,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 1,009.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,687,460 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,389 shares in the last quarter. 74.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capitol Federal Financial

In other news, Director James G. Morris acquired 7,000 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $55,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,995 shares in the company, valued at $393,460.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 8,900 shares of company stock worth $70,461. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capitol Federal Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CFFN opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.19 and a twelve month high of $12.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.45.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.15 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Capitol Federal Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

