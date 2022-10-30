Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) by 9,193.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Certara were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EQT Fund Management S.a r.l. purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the 2nd quarter valued at $771,679,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,200,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,859 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Certara in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,944,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Certara by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,813,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,797,000 after buying an additional 503,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Certara by 19.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,759,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,284,000 after buying an additional 453,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CERT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Certara from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Certara from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Certara in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Certara from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Certara from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

NASDAQ CERT opened at $12.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.28. Certara, Inc. has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $45.48.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.46 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. Certara’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 6,004,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $104,356,784.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,954,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,609,574.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Certara news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 6,004,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $104,356,784.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,954,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,609,574.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $177,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,057.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,196,893 shares of company stock worth $107,705,300. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

