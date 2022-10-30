Comerica Bank Buys 28,069 Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) by 175.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,043 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,069 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Transcat were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRNS. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Transcat during the 1st quarter valued at about $432,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 260.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,553 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 11,244 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230,873 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,733,000 after acquiring an additional 140,128 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 186.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 16,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TRNS shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Transcat in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Transcat from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Transcat in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Transcat has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TRNS opened at $82.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $620.38 million, a P/E ratio of 58.28 and a beta of 0.76. Transcat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.32 and a 1 year high of $101.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.52.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $54.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.96 million. Transcat had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

