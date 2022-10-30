Comerica Bank Decreases Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in National Grid were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in National Grid during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in National Grid by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in National Grid in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in National Grid in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in National Grid in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 3.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,225 ($14.80) to GBX 1,150 ($13.90) in a report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Grid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,120.00.

Shares of National Grid stock opened at $55.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $47.22 and a 1 year high of $80.20.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

