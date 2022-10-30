Comerica Bank Has $2.47 Million Stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 14.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 32,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 8.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. 99.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myriad Genetics Stock Performance

MYGN stock opened at $20.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.40. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $32.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -86.91 and a beta of 1.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $179.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Myriad Genetics’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

MYGN has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Myriad Genetics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

