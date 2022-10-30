Comerica Bank Sells 1,037 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 119,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in AES were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in AES by 8.0% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in AES by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 63,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AES by 7.2% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in AES by 6.0% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 10,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in AES by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 65,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AES shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on AES in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AES from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

AES Price Performance

Shares of AES stock opened at $26.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.62, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.17 and its 200 day moving average is $22.90. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $27.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 32.93% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. AES’s payout ratio is -108.62%.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

