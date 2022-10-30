Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Copa were worth $5,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPA. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Copa by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Copa by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Copa by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Copa by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Copa by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPA opened at $75.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.27. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $97.63.

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $693.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.49 million. Copa had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 11.66%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Copa from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Copa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

