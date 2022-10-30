Cowen Lowers Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Price Target to $18.00

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cowen from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ULCC. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday, August 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Frontier Group from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Frontier Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Frontier Group from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.36.

Shares of ULCC opened at $12.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.03. Frontier Group has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $17.50.

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $909.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.76 million. Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 23.57% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Frontier Group will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULCC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Frontier Group by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Frontier Group during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

