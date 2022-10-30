Cowen Lowers Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Price Target to $36.00

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ultra Clean in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Ultra Clean to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut Ultra Clean from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Ultra Clean from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of UCTT opened at $32.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.91. Ultra Clean has a 52-week low of $23.32 and a 52-week high of $60.84.

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $608.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.84 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ultra Clean will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 291.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 151.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

