Cowen Trims Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Target Price to $18.00

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ULCC. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.36.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Frontier Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ULCC opened at $12.48 on Thursday. Frontier Group has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Group

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $909.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.76 million. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a negative return on equity of 23.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Frontier Group will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Frontier Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 32,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Frontier Group by 78.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc lifted its position in Frontier Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 93,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP lifted its position in Frontier Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 51,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Frontier Group by 13.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter.

About Frontier Group

(Get Rating)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.