Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Position Increased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,741,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,405 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 3,287.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,489,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,969 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,258,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,936 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,927,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,633,000.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $412,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 409,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,880,456.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $1,017,134.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,959,398.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $412,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 409,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,880,456.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,772 shares of company stock worth $6,229,594 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CYTK opened at $43.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 1.06. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a one year low of $29.26 and a one year high of $55.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 9.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.80.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $88.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 142.85% and a negative return on equity of 118.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3029.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CYTK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.83.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

