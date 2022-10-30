DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,101 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XRAY shares. William Blair cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $30.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.28 and a 12 month high of $59.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.59%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

