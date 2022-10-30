Dillon & Associates Inc. Has $3.43 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,327 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Microsoft Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Fundamental Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $280.50 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Microsoft from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.05.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $235.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $247.40 and its 200-day moving average is $261.45. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $219.13 and a 1-year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.