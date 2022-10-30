Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 106,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,948 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $6,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIOD. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,760,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,187,000 after acquiring an additional 390,872 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,302,000 after acquiring an additional 292,450 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,524,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Diodes by 266.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,499,000 after buying an additional 154,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Diodes by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,095,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $617,241,000 after buying an additional 147,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Diodes alerts:

Diodes Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $72.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.90. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.52 and a 1 year high of $113.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $500.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.47 million. Diodes had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $249,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,183 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,459.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Diodes from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Diodes to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Diodes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.