Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Holdings Trimmed by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at $433,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,317,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 1.5 %

Dollar Tree stock opened at $158.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.97. The firm has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.45 and a fifty-two week high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.