Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Sets New 12-Month High at $121.16

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $121.16 and last traded at $120.67, with a volume of 4324 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $116.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on DY. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $121.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.33.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Dycom Industries Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.66 and its 200 day moving average is $98.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The construction company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.47. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $972.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 69,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $7,786,740.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 688,778 shares in the company, valued at $77,659,719.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dwight B. Duke sold 4,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total value of $470,130.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,139 shares in the company, valued at $4,058,322.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 69,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $7,786,740.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 688,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,659,719.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,957 shares of company stock worth $10,446,088. 4.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 142.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.