Echo45 Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Echo45 Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,774 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.6% of Echo45 Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11.1% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 122,506 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,463,000 after purchasing an additional 12,208 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Corporation lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the second quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 2,453 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.4% in the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 116.4% during the second quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,276 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after buying an additional 8,755 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 12.9% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 465,865 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $119,648,000 after buying an additional 53,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT opened at $235.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $219.13 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 26.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.05.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

