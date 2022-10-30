EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Holdings Boosted by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 4,828.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 345 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 212.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 43.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 11,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EME stock opened at $140.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.64 and a fifty-two week high of $142.08.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.70%. EMCOR Group’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EMCOR Group news, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,143 shares in the company, valued at $15,142,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,553,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,143 shares in the company, valued at $15,142,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,463,325 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EME shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.75.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

