EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 82.6% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. 94.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

EnPro Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NPO opened at $107.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.02. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.14 and a 1-year high of $117.63.

EnPro Industries Dividend Announcement

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $333.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.57 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 13.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NPO. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.