Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 172.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 186,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,814,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.94.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $63.13 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.24%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

