ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 62.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in ExlService during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ExlService during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in ExlService during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the first quarter worth $57,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $176.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.87. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.14 and a 52-week high of $179.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $346.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.60 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ExlService from $196.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.86.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

