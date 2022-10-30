Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 576,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Expro Group were worth $6,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Expro Group by 66.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Expro Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Expro Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Expro Group during the second quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Expro Group during the first quarter worth approximately $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

XPRO opened at $18.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Expro Group Holdings has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $20.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.38. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Expro Group ( NYSE:XPRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.30). Expro Group had a negative return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $313.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.90 million. On average, analysts expect that Expro Group Holdings will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $360,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 258,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,948.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $360,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 258,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,948.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 278,312 shares in the company, valued at $4,742,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,093,196. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

