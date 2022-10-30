Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,955 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 28.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 159,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 35,236 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 9.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 89.3% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 247,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 116,748 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 3.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 88,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 26.7% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 141,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 29,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Extreme Networks

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $36,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,006,629 shares in the company, valued at $17,112,693. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $36,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,006,629 shares in the company, valued at $17,112,693. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 20,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $324,829.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 41,298 shares in the company, valued at $663,245.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 134,410 shares of company stock worth $1,918,450. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Trading Up 7.9 %

NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $17.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 54.12 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.77. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.49 and a 12-month high of $17.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.96 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 82.16% and a net margin of 3.98%. Extreme Networks’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on EXTR. Westpark Capital began coverage on Extreme Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Extreme Networks from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.10.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

See Also

