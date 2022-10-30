F M Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

F M Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,671 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 5.2% of F M Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 72.7% in the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.37.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $96.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.11. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.80 and a 52 week high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,733. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 173,056 shares of company stock valued at $18,002,360. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.