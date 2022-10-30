F M Investments LLC Has $221,000 Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

F M Investments LLC lessened its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 51.8% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 21.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 16.1% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 211.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,671 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after buying an additional 28,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM stock opened at $126.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $69.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.06 and a 200-day moving average of $133.83. 3M has a one year low of $107.07 and a one year high of $186.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.03. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. 3M’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on 3M from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on 3M from $145.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.73.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.