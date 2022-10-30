F M Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,192,000. Chipotle Mexican Grill makes up 2.5% of F M Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 66.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $32,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total value of $5,356,297.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total value of $5,356,297.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total transaction of $395,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,386,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,505.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of 52.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,589.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,472.93. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $1,895.99.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMG shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,000.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,819.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

