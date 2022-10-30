First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 5,838 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 126,003 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,838 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.1% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $32,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its position in Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Trading Up 4.0 %

MSFT opened at $235.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $247.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.45. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $219.13 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.05.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

