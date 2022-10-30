First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 191 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STLD. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 425.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1,042.9% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $2,129,181.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 701,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,618,650.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 3.1 %

STLD stock opened at $94.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.53 and a 200-day moving average of $78.49. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.54 and a fifty-two week high of $100.39. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 6.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.57.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

