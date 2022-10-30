First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 223 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in Kellogg by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its position in Kellogg by 11.2% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kellogg by 0.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in Kellogg by 25.3% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kellogg by 1.3% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $11,000,936.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,877,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,281,206,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 113,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $8,515,728.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,275 shares in the company, valued at $95,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $11,000,936.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,877,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,281,206,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 903,893 shares of company stock worth $66,530,146. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on K shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.20.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $76.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.43. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $76.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.67 and its 200 day moving average is $71.63.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.50%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

