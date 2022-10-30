First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,334 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) by 1,882.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBH. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Sally Beauty during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Sally Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000.

Sally Beauty Trading Up 0.6 %

SBH opened at $12.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average is $13.91. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.28 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). Sally Beauty had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 90.85%. The company had revenue of $961.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SBH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen lowered shares of Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen lowered shares of Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 12th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

