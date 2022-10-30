First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 274 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 153.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 82,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 38,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 7,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $11,497,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Christopher L. Howard sold 12,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $997,517.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,147 shares in the company, valued at $12,180,835.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director William Grieco sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total transaction of $412,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,092,359.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher L. Howard sold 12,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $997,517.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,147 shares in the company, valued at $12,180,835.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,094 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,048. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $83.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.07 and a 52-week high of $86.75.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $651.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.80 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 11.32%. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.88.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.