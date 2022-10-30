First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 337 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 185.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 18,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 53,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1,217.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 67,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after buying an additional 62,289 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 2,130.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 332,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,908,000 after buying an additional 317,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,076,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,963,000 after buying an additional 436,257 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on IBKR. Barclays increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 0.0 %

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $1,528,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,527,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,101,840.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,129,000. 5.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IBKR stock opened at $80.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.94 and its 200-day moving average is $61.89. The company has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.69. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.18 and a twelve month high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $790.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.70 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 12.90%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

