First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 47 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 24.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 70.9% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,499,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 97,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,448,000 after purchasing an additional 9,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,003,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Everest Re Group

In other news, Director John A. Weber sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.92, for a total transaction of $812,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,768.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $321.64 on Friday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $244.57 and a 52 week high of $321.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $274.04 and its 200 day moving average is $275.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.51.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $14.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 23.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Everest Re Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.