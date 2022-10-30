First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,764 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth $96,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 48.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GIII shares. TheStreet cut G-III Apparel Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

GIII stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $921.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.76. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.37 and a 12-month high of $33.40.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.08). G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $605.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

