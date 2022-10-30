First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,007 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of 2U by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 8.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in 2U by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 420,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. American Trust raised its holdings in 2U by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 14,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in 2U by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on 2U from $40.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Macquarie cut shares of 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on 2U from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on 2U in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on 2U from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $6.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.05. 2U, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $31.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average of $8.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.07. 2U had a negative return on equity of 20.64% and a negative net margin of 32.55%. The company had revenue of $241.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

