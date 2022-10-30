First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 335 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DY. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 4.3% during the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Dycom Industries by 5.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Dycom Industries by 1.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dwight B. Duke sold 4,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total transaction of $470,130.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,139 shares in the company, valued at $4,058,322.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 18,611 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $2,114,209.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,719 shares in the company, valued at $78,352,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight B. Duke sold 4,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total value of $470,130.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,058,322.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,957 shares of company stock worth $10,446,088. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $121.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Dycom Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.33.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock opened at $120.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $76.21 and a one year high of $121.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 1.38.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The construction company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.47. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $972.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

